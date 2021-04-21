Edgar Matamoros accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Edgar Matamoros, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Edgar Matamoros, PMHNP-BC
Edgar Matamoros, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Edgar Matamoros' Office Locations
- 1 3800 W Broward Blvd # 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 587-1008
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
There is no Nobel Prize or Stars that can justify how awesome and excellent this man is. I came into his office more than a year ago in the worse condition I was my whole life, and now I feel better than in my teens because of the treatment he had given me. May God bless him and his family.
About Edgar Matamoros, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801308317
Frequently Asked Questions
