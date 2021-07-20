Edin Delimustafic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Edin Delimustafic, RPA-C
Overview
Edin Delimustafic, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Huntington, NY.
Edin Delimustafic works at
Locations
Internal Medical Associates PC775 Park Ave Ste 145, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 261-4445Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
He always listen to your health issues. Provides the proper treatment, he knows what he is doing, very knowledgeable. I don’t know what happened to him but Me and my mom miss him so much and some other peoples that I know. He left Medical Associates without a warning.
About Edin Delimustafic, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245576016
Frequently Asked Questions
