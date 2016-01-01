Dr. Fresh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edith Fresh, PHD
Overview
Dr. Edith Fresh, PHD is a Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Fresh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Briggs MD LLC920 Dannon Vw SW Ste 3104, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 629-3933
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fresh?
About Dr. Edith Fresh, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1881704344
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fresh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fresh works at
Dr. Fresh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fresh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fresh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fresh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.