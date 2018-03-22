Edith Hawkins-Frost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Edith Hawkins-Frost, PA-C
Overview
Edith Hawkins-Frost, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX.
Edith Hawkins-Frost works at
Locations
Bluitt Flowers Health Center303 E Overton Rd # 106, Dallas, TX 75216 Directions (214) 266-4200
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Love her!
About Edith Hawkins-Frost, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841273307
Frequently Asked Questions
Edith Hawkins-Frost accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Edith Hawkins-Frost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Edith Hawkins-Frost works at
3 patients have reviewed Edith Hawkins-Frost. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edith Hawkins-Frost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edith Hawkins-Frost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edith Hawkins-Frost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.