Edith Saville has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Edith Saville, NP
Overview of Edith Saville, NP
Edith Saville, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Edith Saville works at
Edith Saville's Office Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Family Health Center4094 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 515-2143
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Edith Saville?
Each time I've seen Edith Saville I have had good experiences with her. Very friendly, knowledgeable and always willing to spend time with me to ensure I'm comfortable with everything we have discussed. I would recommend Edith Saville to family & friends. You should too.
About Edith Saville, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730567678
Frequently Asked Questions
Edith Saville accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Edith Saville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Edith Saville works at
2 patients have reviewed Edith Saville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edith Saville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edith Saville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edith Saville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.