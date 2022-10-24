Edlyn Brown, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edlyn Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- FL
- Valrico
- Edlyn Brown, FNP
Edlyn Brown, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Edlyn Brown, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valrico, FL.
Edlyn Brown works at
Locations
-
1
TGMG Valrico2211 Lithia Center Ln, Valrico, FL 33596 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Exam
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Fungal Infections
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mole
- View other providers who treat Motion Sickness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Preventive Care
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Rapid Flu Test
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Edlyn Brown?
Edlyn Brown is very knowledgeable about diabetes and other health problems. I have had very wonderful experience with Dr. Brown during my visits at TGH. Not only has she taken great care of my health concerns but, you will experience outstanding quality of medical care. I would recommend her to anyone who is looking for a very compassionate and caring doctor.
About Edlyn Brown, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1184010548
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Edlyn Brown accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Edlyn Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Edlyn Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Edlyn Brown works at
4 patients have reviewed Edlyn Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edlyn Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edlyn Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edlyn Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.