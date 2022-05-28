See All Counselors in Miramar, FL
Overview

Edlyne Thelusma, MA is a Counselor in Miramar, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    75 State St, Miramar, FL 33023
  2. 2
    Mindquest Cmhc Inc
    Mindquest Cmhc Inc
    6151 Miramar Pkwy Ste 200, Miramar, FL 33023
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    May 28, 2022
    I have had prior experiences in counseling and came in not expecting much due to my prior experiences with my past therapists as a teen. I love how she listens without passing any judgment. I have been going through so much in my relationship that it was affecting my job. She often knows just what to say to help me see things from a different point of view. I am glad I used my Lyra benefits through my job. I am so grateful. I have been telling my friends about her and referred my classmate to her.
    About Edlyne Thelusma, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134370869
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Edlyne Thelusma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Edlyne Thelusma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edlyne Thelusma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edlyne Thelusma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edlyne Thelusma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

