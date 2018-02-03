Dr. Edmund Zeiter Jr, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeiter Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Zeiter Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. Edmund Zeiter Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Stockton, CA.
Dr. Zeiter Jr works at
Locations
Soto Chiropractic Inc.1212 W Robinhood Dr Ste 1F, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 474-8215
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
It's generally not a good thing why we need to see a Chiropractor. My condition was severe and painful. I was impressed at the quickness in which I was seen and the professionalism and politeness of the staff who made me feel so comfortable under those circumstances. I even commented on it to Dr Zeiter Jr. I was taken care of and immediately given another appointment. I met Dr Zeiter Jr. about 2 wks. ago and I found him to be kind, caring and Professional. He will continue to be my Chiropractor.
About Dr. Edmund Zeiter Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1801851944
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeiter Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeiter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zeiter Jr works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeiter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeiter Jr.
