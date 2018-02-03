See All Chiropractors in Stockton, CA
Dr. Edmund Zeiter Jr, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Edmund Zeiter Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Stockton, CA. 

Dr. Zeiter Jr works at Soto Chiropractic in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Soto Chiropractic Inc.
    1212 W Robinhood Dr Ste 1F, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 474-8215
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 03, 2018
    It's generally not a good thing why we need to see a Chiropractor. My condition was severe and painful. I was impressed at the quickness in which I was seen and the professionalism and politeness of the staff who made me feel so comfortable under those circumstances. I even commented on it to Dr Zeiter Jr. I was taken care of and immediately given another appointment. I met Dr Zeiter Jr. about 2 wks. ago and I found him to be kind, caring and Professional. He will continue to be my Chiropractor.
    Steven A. in Stockton, Ca. — Feb 03, 2018
    About Dr. Edmund Zeiter Jr, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801851944
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmund Zeiter Jr, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeiter Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeiter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeiter Jr works at Soto Chiropractic in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zeiter Jr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeiter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeiter Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeiter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeiter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

