Edna Schaefer, LMHC

Counseling
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Edna Schaefer, LMHC is a Counselor in Orange Park, FL. 

Edna Schaefer works at ES Counseling, LLC in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edna Schaefer, LMHC
    406 Mcintosh Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 (904) 375-1243
  2. 2
    ES Counseling, LLC
    2233 Park Ave Ste 301, Orange Park, FL 32073 (904) 305-8380

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 26, 2021
    Edna has been my therapist since December of 2020- she's insightful and down-to-earth. She listens- takes notes- and is able to help you piece together why you are the way you are based on your background and life experiences. I've had 3 therapists over the course of 10 years and I can honestly say they pale in comparison to Edna. She is my first experience with what I have always envisioned a good therapist should be.
    About Edna Schaefer, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    1023282985
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Edna Schaefer, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edna Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Edna Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Edna Schaefer works at ES Counseling, LLC in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Edna Schaefer’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Edna Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edna Schaefer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edna Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edna Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

