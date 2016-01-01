Dr. Eduardo Estevis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estevis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Estevis, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Estevis, PHD
Dr. Eduardo Estevis, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Edinburg, TX.
Dr. Estevis works at
Dr. Estevis' Office Locations
Miguel A Petrozzi MD PA2821 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 304, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eduardo Estevis, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1003977554
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estevis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estevis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estevis works at
Dr. Estevis speaks Spanish.
Dr. Estevis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estevis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estevis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estevis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.