Eduardo Garrido, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Eduardo Garrido, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. 

Eduardo Garrido works at Florida Family Medical Center in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearwater Primary Care & Aesthetics
    818 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 443-7478
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Eduardo Garrido, PA-C

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154381580
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Mem Hosp/U Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eduardo Garrido, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eduardo Garrido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eduardo Garrido has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Eduardo Garrido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eduardo Garrido works at Florida Family Medical Center in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Eduardo Garrido’s profile.

    Eduardo Garrido has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eduardo Garrido.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eduardo Garrido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eduardo Garrido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

