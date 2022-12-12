See All Nurse Practitioners in Sarasota, FL
Eduardo Larosa, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Eduardo Larosa, ARNP

Eduardo Larosa, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. 

Eduardo Larosa works at COASTAL BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Eduardo Larosa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Behavioral Healthcare Inc.
    1565 STATE ST, Sarasota, FL 34236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 927-8900
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 12, 2022
    I have been Eduardo’s patient since September 2020 .I have found that he is very knowledgeable in his field , compassionate and treats me as if I were a member of his family. The office staff is caring and always trying to accommodate my needs. I feel that I can trust them with my health problems and know that they are providing the best care for me.
    Veronica Garcia — Dec 12, 2022
    About Eduardo Larosa, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417471152
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eduardo Larosa, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eduardo Larosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eduardo Larosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Eduardo Larosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eduardo Larosa works at COASTAL BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Eduardo Larosa’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Eduardo Larosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eduardo Larosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eduardo Larosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eduardo Larosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

