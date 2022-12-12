Eduardo Larosa, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eduardo Larosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eduardo Larosa, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Eduardo Larosa, ARNP
Eduardo Larosa, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL.
Eduardo Larosa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Eduardo Larosa's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Behavioral Healthcare Inc.1565 STATE ST, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 927-8900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eduardo Larosa?
I have been Eduardo’s patient since September 2020 .I have found that he is very knowledgeable in his field , compassionate and treats me as if I were a member of his family. The office staff is caring and always trying to accommodate my needs. I feel that I can trust them with my health problems and know that they are providing the best care for me.
About Eduardo Larosa, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417471152
Frequently Asked Questions
Eduardo Larosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Eduardo Larosa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eduardo Larosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eduardo Larosa works at
4 patients have reviewed Eduardo Larosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eduardo Larosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eduardo Larosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eduardo Larosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.