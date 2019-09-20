See All Family And Marriage Counselors in El Monte, CA
Eduardo Lopez-Navarro, INTERN

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.2 (5)
Overview

Eduardo Lopez-Navarro, INTERN is a Marriage & Family Therapist in El Monte, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11001 Main St Ste 204, El Monte, CA 91731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 582-8912

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 20, 2019
Very great compassionate therapist. Has a unique understanding of culture, background, problems and helps you from a well informed perspective.
About Eduardo Lopez-Navarro, INTERN

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245446236
Frequently Asked Questions

Eduardo Lopez-Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Eduardo Lopez-Navarro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eduardo Lopez-Navarro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eduardo Lopez-Navarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eduardo Lopez-Navarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

