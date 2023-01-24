Eduardo Torres, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eduardo Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eduardo Torres, FNP-BC
Overview
Eduardo Torres, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
-
1
Ramil Jumao-as Pllc3303 Rogers Rd Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 520-5040
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All of my family is seen by Eduardo Torres, he is amazing, always attentive to your needs, we are all very happy with him. He listens to you, takes his time to explain everything, very fast at responding patient messages through their portal and updates your test results as soon as he receives them.
About Eduardo Torres, FNP-BC
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1174119879
Education & Certifications
- Masters Of Science In Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Ut Arlington
Eduardo Torres has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Eduardo Torres accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eduardo Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eduardo Torres speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Eduardo Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eduardo Torres.
