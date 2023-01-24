See All Family Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Family Medicine
5.0 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Eduardo Torres, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Eduardo Torres works at Olga Joukovski MD, PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ramil Jumao-as Pllc
    3303 Rogers Rd Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 520-5040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Oscar Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Eduardo Torres, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174119879
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Masters Of Science In Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Ut Arlington
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eduardo Torres, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eduardo Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eduardo Torres has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Eduardo Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eduardo Torres works at Olga Joukovski MD, PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Eduardo Torres’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Eduardo Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eduardo Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eduardo Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eduardo Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

