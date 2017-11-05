See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Edward Arias, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Edward Arias, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Edward Arias, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Edward Arias works at RAMIREZ JOSE M MD OFFICE in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Yael Saavedra, PA
Yael Saavedra, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Mary Montemayor-Roces, PA
Mary Montemayor-Roces, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jose M Ramirez MD
    7600 Hospital Dr Ste H, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 689-6160
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Edward Arias?

    Nov 05, 2017
    I just love him!! He is super sweet and also can be sassy, yet very professional!! He is the best I’ve ever been to. I hate doctors and was reluctant to even go to one after finding out that I have a rare kidney disease. He has changed my mind. I’ve been a patient to him since 2014 and hope to continue until my transplant happens and even after for my after-care!! Simply put... He is the best!!
    Jessica Jones in CA — Nov 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Edward Arias, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Edward Arias, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Edward Arias to family and friends

    Edward Arias' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Edward Arias

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Edward Arias, PA.

    About Edward Arias, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922018993
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Edward Arias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Edward Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Edward Arias works at RAMIREZ JOSE M MD OFFICE in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Edward Arias’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Edward Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edward Arias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edward Arias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edward Arias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Edward Arias, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.