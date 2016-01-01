Edward Brenner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Edward Brenner, PSY
Overview
Edward Brenner, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Syosset, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 175 Jericho Tpke Ste 215, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 677-0235
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Edward Brenner?
About Edward Brenner, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1992807465
Frequently Asked Questions
Edward Brenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Edward Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edward Brenner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edward Brenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edward Brenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.