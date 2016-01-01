Edward Dankyi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edward Dankyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Edward Dankyi, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Edward Dankyi, NP
Edward Dankyi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newnan, GA.
Edward Dankyi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Edward Dankyi's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Edward Dankyi?
About Edward Dankyi, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740695808
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Edward Dankyi using Healthline FindCare.
Edward Dankyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Edward Dankyi works at
Edward Dankyi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Edward Dankyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edward Dankyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edward Dankyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.