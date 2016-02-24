Edward Fisher, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edward Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Edward Fisher, CHIRMD
Overview
Edward Fisher, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Danville, KY.
Edward Fisher works at
Locations
Danville Chiropractic Center Inc.101 Citation Dr Ste A, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-2295
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient since the 1980's. I have never been disappointed with my treatment or the results. In my opinion he is by far the best chiropractor in Danville, Kentucky.
About Edward Fisher, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1043240567
