Edward Gonzalez
Overview
Edward Gonzalez is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
- 1 1200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 481-1347
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient with Mr. Gonzalez, LMFT for past year. During this past year, my life had turned upside down in so many ways. When I first went with Mr. Gonzalez, I was hopeless, helpless and was almost ready to give up in life. However, he took the time to listen, validate, and at times, pointed out things I was not ready to face, but my life only changed when I did face them, something that some of the people who are posting negative reviews, may not be ready to do. I recommend Mr. Gonzalez to everyone and anyone who is serious about making a commitment to therapy and not just seeking to blame or vent when things are not going their way.
About Edward Gonzalez
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
