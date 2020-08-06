See All Clinical Psychologists in Kingsport, TN
Dr. Edward Latham Jr, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Latham Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kingsport, TN. 

Dr. Latham Jr works at Psychological Consultants in Kingsport, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Consultants
    404 E Market St, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 392-6898
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Aug 06, 2020
    I absolutely love Dr. Latham and he has helped me so very much in the last 3 months with my depression and anxiety of dealing with divorce I definitely recommend
    Julie Novak — Aug 06, 2020
    About Dr. Edward Latham Jr, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851439988
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Latham Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Latham Jr works at Psychological Consultants in Kingsport, TN. View the full address on Dr. Latham Jr’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Latham Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latham Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latham Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latham Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

