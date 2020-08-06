Dr. Latham Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edward Latham Jr, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Latham Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kingsport, TN.
Dr. Latham Jr works at
Locations
Psychological Consultants404 E Market St, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6898
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Latham and he has helped me so very much in the last 3 months with my depression and anxiety of dealing with divorce I definitely recommend
About Dr. Edward Latham Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Latham Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Latham Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latham Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latham Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latham Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.