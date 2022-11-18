Dr. Edward Marshaleck, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshaleck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Marshaleck, OD
Overview of Dr. Edward Marshaleck, OD
Dr. Edward Marshaleck, OD is an Optometrist in Penndel, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshaleck's Office Locations
- 1 132 Bellevue Ave, Penndel, PA 19047 Directions (215) 752-3252
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marshaleck is one of the most caring and thorough doctors in any field I have had experience dealing with. His concern and attention is reassuring, and he takes all the time needed to answer any questions or concerns you may have.
About Dr. Edward Marshaleck, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1730140328
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshaleck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshaleck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshaleck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshaleck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshaleck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshaleck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshaleck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.