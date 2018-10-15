See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Edward McKeithan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (8)
Overview of Edward McKeithan, NP

Edward McKeithan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Edward McKeithan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    201 N Front St Ste 102, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 500-6451
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 15, 2018
    Dr Mckeithan is very caring, very informative and discusses your current health and views future plans to help you see and understand where you are headed and preventative measures to keep you on track. Love this doctor.
    — Oct 15, 2018
    About Edward McKeithan, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821295668
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Edward McKeithan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Edward McKeithan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Edward McKeithan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edward McKeithan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edward McKeithan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edward McKeithan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

