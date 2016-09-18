Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edward McLaughlin, DC
Overview
Dr. Edward McLaughlin, DC is a Chiropractor in Sarasota, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2749 Siesta Dr, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-9355
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLaughlin?
He is such a wonderful chiropractor. Very knowledgeable. He helped me through my pregnancy sciatica. I thought that headaches were "normal". Not so! Very kind and takes his time teaching you how to cure yourself . Nobody compares!
About Dr. Edward McLaughlin, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1437485604
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.