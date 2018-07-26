See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Richmond, VA
Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. Edward Peck III, PHD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Richmond, VA. 

Dr. Peck III works at Neuropsychological Services of Virginia, Inc in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Neuropsychological Services of Virginia Inc.
    2010 Bremo Rd Ste 127, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 285-2555

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Jul 26, 2018
    My neurologist sent me Dr. Peck for an assessment of my thinking and memory. My overall experience was excellent. He started the appointment on time, and quickly established a professional and comfortable relationship with me and my wife. The evaluation was thorough and he answered my questions. The report was sent to my doctor and just a few days. My neurologist said it was one of the best reports he had ever read. I am happy to recommend him.
    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811943830
