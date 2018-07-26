Dr. Edward Peck III, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Peck III, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Peck III, PHD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Peck III works at
Locations
Neuropsychological Services of Virginia Inc.2010 Bremo Rd Ste 127, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 285-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My neurologist sent me Dr. Peck for an assessment of my thinking and memory. My overall experience was excellent. He started the appointment on time, and quickly established a professional and comfortable relationship with me and my wife. The evaluation was thorough and he answered my questions. The report was sent to my doctor and just a few days. My neurologist said it was one of the best reports he had ever read. I am happy to recommend him.
About Dr. Edward Peck III, PHD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1811943830
Dr. Peck III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Peck III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Peck III works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Peck III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.