Dr. Edward Sczechowicz Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Edward Sczechowicz Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Sczechowicz Jr works at
Locations
A Alliance for Psychological Services8750 Sw 132nd St, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 251-3464
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
AS A FORMER CIRCUIT JUDGE AND CRIMINAL TRIAL LAWYER FOR NEARLY 40 YEARS, DR. SCZECHOWICZ IS ONE OF THE FINEST HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS DEALING WITH SEXUAL OFFENDERS. HIS EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCES ARE TOP NOTCH AND HIS EVALUATIONS CONCERNING THIS ISSUE IS AMONG THE BEST IN THE NATION. I HAVE HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO BOTH HEAR HIS TESTIMONY AS A JUDGE AND TO HAVE HIM AS A PART OF A CRIMINAL DEFENSE TEAM ADVOCATING FOR A JUST AND APPROPRIATE VOICE FOR BOTH VICTIM AND ACCUSED.
About Dr. Edward Sczechowicz Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063422772
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sczechowicz Jr works at
