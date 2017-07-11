See All Nurse Practitioners in Winchester, KY
Super Profile

Allen Sizemore, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Allen Sizemore, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Winchester, KY. 

Allen Sizemore works at Office in Winchester, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph East
Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1850 Bypass Rd Ste 1, Winchester, KY 40391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 744-5111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Allen Sizemore, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467788216
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Kentucky University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allen Sizemore, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allen Sizemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Allen Sizemore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Allen Sizemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allen Sizemore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allen Sizemore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allen Sizemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allen Sizemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

