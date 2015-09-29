Dr. Slomovic accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edward Slomovic, DC
Overview
Dr. Edward Slomovic, DC is a Chiropractor in Sacramento, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3291 Truxel Rd Ste 14, Sacramento, CA 95833 Directions (916) 929-1216
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable. He could identify my problems without me telling him anything.He did a thorough medical exam before he would give me an adjustment to make sure I was in good health. I trust him.
About Dr. Edward Slomovic, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1629087291
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slomovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Slomovic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slomovic.
