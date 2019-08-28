Dr. Spencer Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edward Spencer Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Edward Spencer Jr, PHD is a Psychologist in Carlsbad, CA.
Dr. Spencer Jr works at
Locations
Holistic Psychsolutions Inc2945 Harding St Ste 104, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (760) 736-9161
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Spencer made a huge difference in my life, giving me personal 'tools' so I could work through the maze we call life.
About Dr. Edward Spencer Jr, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1336151216
