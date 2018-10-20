Dr. Steel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edward Steel, DC
Dr. Edward Steel, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Steel Chiropractic Clinic P.A.1409 PIERSON DR, Charlotte, NC 28205 Directions (704) 563-5001
Dr. Steele saved me from surgery. I re-injured bulged disc and was treated for a synovial cyst by 2 different physician. The pain was severe and I was unable to function day to day. After listening to all I had been through Dr. Steele reviewed my films and other information and discussed a plan to get me back on my feet. It was amazing I felt so much better within 1 week of treatment. I would highly recommend him. His office is friendly & accommodating. I am back to an active life.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Steel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steel.
