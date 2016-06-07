Dr. Edward Taylor, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Taylor, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Taylor, PHD is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
Edward C. Taylor Phd. Pl8382 Baymeadows Rd Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 886-9006
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taylor was able to evaluate and describe our son in words that we could never do. I knew that I had a child that was gifted and had ADHD but I needed an advocate for him at his school. Dr. Taylor's report was very detailed and helpful. After my son was diagnosed properly, we were given insight on what we were dealing with and how to approach it. I am truly grateful that I was referred to Dr. Taylor.
About Dr. Edward Taylor, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1962568394
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.