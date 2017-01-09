See All Nurse Practitioners in Gloversville, NY
Edward Thompson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Edward Thompson, NP

Edward Thompson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gloversville, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of South AL and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.

Edward Thompson works at Family Counseling Center Inc in Gloversville, NY with other offices in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Edward Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County Inc.
    11-21 Broadway St, Gloversville, NY 12078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 725-4310
  2. 2
    Northeast Parent and Child Society Inc.
    530 Franklin St, Schenectady, NY 12305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 346-1284

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nathan Littauer Hospital
  • St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Attention Problems
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Problems
Bipolar Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Edward Thompson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316311699
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Altapointe Health Systems
    Medical Education
    • University of South AL
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ of South Alabama
