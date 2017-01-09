Edward Thompson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edward Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Edward Thompson, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Edward Thompson, NP
Edward Thompson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gloversville, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of South AL and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Edward Thompson's Office Locations
The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County Inc.11-21 Broadway St, Gloversville, NY 12078 Directions (518) 725-4310
Northeast Parent and Child Society Inc.530 Franklin St, Schenectady, NY 12305 Directions (518) 346-1284
Hospital Affiliations
- Nathan Littauer Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manor. He listens and cares about our son. He takes time with his patients. Our son has made a 180 degree turnaround in his behavior since seeing Eddie. Also, his nurse Sheila is fantastic, she actually called and check in on our son's progress.
About Edward Thompson, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1316311699
Education & Certifications
- Altapointe Health Systems
- University of South AL
- Univ of South Alabama
