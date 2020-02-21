See All Psychologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Edward Wojniak, PHD

Psychology
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Wojniak, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH. 

Dr. Wojniak works at Daybreak Counseling in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Daybreak Counseling
    4041 N High St Ste 203E, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Feb 21, 2020
    Very kind, very caring. His wife, just as kind & caring. Don't ever want to go to anyone else. Has helped me so very much. Have gone to others but none have lived up to Dr Wojniak.
    About Dr. Edward Wojniak, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1285792077
