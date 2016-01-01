See All Chiropractors in Henderson, NV
Edwin Harris Jr, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5.0 (6)
Overview

Edwin Harris Jr, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Henderson, NV. 

Edwin Harris Jr works at Green Valley Therapy in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Green Valley Therapy
    1770 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 617-3330

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Edwin Harris Jr, CHIRMD

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497970198
Frequently Asked Questions

Edwin Harris Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Edwin Harris Jr works at Green Valley Therapy in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Edwin Harris Jr’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Edwin Harris Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edwin Harris Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edwin Harris Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edwin Harris Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

