Dr. Edwin Hill, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Edwin Hill, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tacoma, WA. 

Dr. Hill works at Advanced Behavioral Medicine & Neuropsychology Associates in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Behavioral Medicine and Neuropsychology Associates Pllc
    2013 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Disorders
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Brain Disorders
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Job Stress Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress-Induced Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2017
    Dr Hill asks just the right questions and asks them in a manner that is non-threatening. He has a very soft approach and makes me feel like a trusted friend. I know that I can discuss anything with Dr Hill.
    Walt H. in Tacoma, WA — Jan 26, 2017
    About Dr. Edwin Hill, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1518971332
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edwin Hill, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hill works at Advanced Behavioral Medicine & Neuropsychology Associates in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hill’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

