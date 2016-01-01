See All Physical Therapists in Dayton, NV
Edwin Horney, PT

Physical Therapy
Map Pin Small Dayton, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Edwin Horney, PT

Edwin Horney, PT is a Physical Therapist in Dayton, NV. 

Edwin Horney works at Dayton Valley Dental Care in Dayton, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Edwin Horney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Valley Dental Care
    5 Pine Cone Rd, Dayton, NV 89403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 301-1001
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Edwin Horney, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912029315
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Edwin Horney, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edwin Horney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Edwin Horney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Edwin Horney works at Dayton Valley Dental Care in Dayton, NV. View the full address on Edwin Horney’s profile.

    Edwin Horney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Edwin Horney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edwin Horney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edwin Horney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

