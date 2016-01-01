Overview of Dr. Edwin Tuhy, OD

Dr. Edwin Tuhy, OD is an Optometrist in Klamath Falls, OR. They specialize in Optometry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Tuhy works at Benson Eye Center in Klamath Falls, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.