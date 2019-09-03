Overview of Dr. Effie Lilas, OD

Dr. Effie Lilas, OD is an Optometrist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Optometry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.



Dr. Lilas works at For Eyes Optical in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.