Effiem Obasi, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Effiem Obasi, NP

Effiem Obasi, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Pawtucket, RI. 

Effiem Obasi works at PVD Cares and Wellness Center in Pawtucket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Effiem Obasi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PVD Cares and Wellness Center
    126 Prospect St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 753-2526

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Effiem Obasi, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518511021
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Effiem Obasi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Effiem Obasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Effiem Obasi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Effiem Obasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Effiem Obasi works at PVD Cares and Wellness Center in Pawtucket, RI. View the full address on Effiem Obasi’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Effiem Obasi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Effiem Obasi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Effiem Obasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Effiem Obasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

