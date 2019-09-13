Efrain Iglesias, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Efrain Iglesias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Efrain Iglesias, LMHC
Efrain Iglesias, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL.
CFL Counseling Associates Inc.13574 Village Park Dr Ste 240, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 247-3088Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday1:00pm - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Sunshine Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excelente Terapista, en pocas visitas logro ayudar muchísimo a mi hijo. Altamente recomendado como profesional .
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1912169152
Efrain Iglesias accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Efrain Iglesias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Efrain Iglesias speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Efrain Iglesias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Efrain Iglesias.
