Eghosa Odobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eghosa Odobo
Overview of Eghosa Odobo
Eghosa Odobo is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV.
Eghosa Odobo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Eghosa Odobo's Office Locations
-
1
Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System6900 N Pecos Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89086 Directions (702) 791-9000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eghosa Odobo?
About Eghosa Odobo
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346653508
Frequently Asked Questions
Eghosa Odobo works at
Eghosa Odobo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eghosa Odobo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eghosa Odobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eghosa Odobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.