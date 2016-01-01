Dr. Diebold accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eike Diebold, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eike Diebold, PHD is a Psychologist in Berkeley, CA.
Dr. Diebold works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eric Stullman Lmft2428 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 843-1396
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diebold?
About Dr. Eike Diebold, PHD
- Psychology
- English, German
- 1780606681
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diebold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diebold works at
Dr. Diebold speaks German.
Dr. Diebold has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diebold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diebold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diebold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.