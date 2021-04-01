See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC

Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Eileen Cottell works at AdvantageCare Physicians in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Eileen Cottell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Viva Wellness LLC
    195 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 422-8000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Eileen Cottell?

    Apr 01, 2021
    Excellent bedside manners, soft spoken, but Self assured. She answered all my questions, I did not feel rushed at all. I was sent my lab results with explanations sooner than I expected. I had some concerns with my results, which were answered after a request for a phone call. She called me back the same day and put my worries to rest. Staff were Professional and Respectful.
    Geeta — Apr 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Eileen Cottell to family and friends

    Eileen Cottell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Eileen Cottell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC.

    About Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184096075
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eileen Cottell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eileen Cottell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Eileen Cottell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eileen Cottell works at AdvantageCare Physicians in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Eileen Cottell’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Eileen Cottell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eileen Cottell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eileen Cottell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eileen Cottell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.