Overview

Dr. Eileen Egan, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from MOLLOY COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Egan works at Tidelands Health Endocrinology in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.