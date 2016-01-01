Dr. Eileen Farrell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eileen Farrell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eileen Farrell, PHD is a Psychologist in Livingston, NJ.
Dr. Farrell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7484
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrell?
About Dr. Eileen Farrell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1902207756
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Farrell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell works at
Dr. Farrell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.