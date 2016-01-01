Dr. Eileen Linder, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eileen Linder, OD is an Optometrist in Antioch, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California|University of California At Berkeley / School of Optometry.
Eye To Eye Optometry Group4051 Lone Tree Way Ste E, Antioch, CA 94531 Directions (925) 529-1324
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Medical Eye Service
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- English, Spanish
- 1366584302
- University Of California|University of California At Berkeley / School of Optometry
Dr. Linder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linder speaks Spanish.
390 patients have reviewed Dr. Linder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.