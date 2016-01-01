Eileen Scarinci accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eileen Scarinci, FNP
Overview of Eileen Scarinci, FNP
Eileen Scarinci, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jersey City, NJ.
Eileen Scarinci works at
Eileen Scarinci's Office Locations
Horizon Health Center714 Bergen Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 451-6300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Eileen Scarinci, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861417974
Frequently Asked Questions
Eileen Scarinci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Eileen Scarinci has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eileen Scarinci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eileen Scarinci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eileen Scarinci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.