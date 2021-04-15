Elaine Alpern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elaine Alpern, CRNP
Overview of Elaine Alpern, CRNP
Elaine Alpern, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlottesville, VA.
Elaine Alpern works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Elaine Alpern's Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Ltd.1011 E Jefferson St Ste 202, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Directions (434) 654-2800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elaine Alpern?
Elaine Alpern, NP is an empathetic, extremely capable clinician &, imprtantly, a lovely human being. She is no longer with Sentara Health; she & Dr. Fischer established an independent practice in Charlottesville in 2019 and (continue to) provide excellent care to their patients at their relatively new office. Elaine recently took over my elderly mother’s care. The respect she accords my mother, her compassion, & her keen clinical insight were notable during our first meeting. SO grateful to have found her as a health care provider.
About Elaine Alpern, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912099607
Frequently Asked Questions
Elaine Alpern accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elaine Alpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elaine Alpern works at
9 patients have reviewed Elaine Alpern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Alpern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Alpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Alpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.