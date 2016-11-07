See All Chiropractors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Elaine Blair, MD

Chiropractic
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elaine Blair, MD is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.

Dr. Blair works at Mauricio Chiropractic Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Chiropractic Group PA
    205 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 649-9699
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 07, 2016
    Dr. Blair is a great lady & excellent chiropractor. She is not an ambulance chaser! I have had chronic back problems for 45 years. She & one other doctor in Illinois are the only ones that have fixed my problem so I am not always making a return visit every week. Two or three visits and I am fixed until the next time I throw my back out. However, when I need her she is there for me. Unlike most chiropractors, she uses technique not muscle to fix your spine problems. Thank you Dr. Blair.
    Keith Spencer in Deltona, Florida — Nov 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elaine Blair, MD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447218029
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
