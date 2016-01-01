See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Castro Valley, CA
Elaine Fellows, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Elaine Fellows, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Castro Valley, CA. 

Elaine Fellows works at THOMAS R POWERS INC in Castro Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Elaine Fellows,MFT
    20055 Lake Chabot Rd Ste 350, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Anxiety
Grief
Stress
    • Aetna
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Elaine Fellows, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720151590
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elaine Fellows, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elaine Fellows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elaine Fellows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elaine Fellows works at THOMAS R POWERS INC in Castro Valley, CA. View the full address on Elaine Fellows’s profile.

    Elaine Fellows has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Fellows.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Fellows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Fellows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

