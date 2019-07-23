See All Physicians Assistants in Albuquerque, NM
Elaine Heine, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Overview

Elaine Heine, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. 

Elaine Heine works at Truman Health Services in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Unm Truman Street Health Services
    801 Encino Pl NE Ste F, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-1312
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 23, 2019
    she truly cares and listens to her patients. I'm blessed to have her taking care of me.
    Toni — Jul 23, 2019
    About Elaine Heine, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932534229
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elaine Heine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elaine Heine works at Truman Health Services in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Elaine Heine’s profile.

    Elaine Heine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Heine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Heine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Heine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

